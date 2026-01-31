Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed Virginia couple

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed two people.

Carl Lindsley has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated homicide, according to court documents.

In November 2022, crews were called to US-68 at Brush Row Road to reports of a two-car rollover crash.

A Honda CRV driven by James Dominy, 71, was making a right turn onto US-68 from Brush Row Road when it was struck by a Chevrolet Blazer going northbound, driven by Lindsley.

Lindsley hit Dominy’s car in the rear.

Lidnsley then crossed the center line, drove off the right side of the roadway, hit a curb, and overturned.

Dominy drove off the right side of the road, hit a group of mailboxes, drove back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline again, and drove off the left side of the road, hitting Lindsley.

Lindsley overturned again before coming to a stop.

Dominy and his passenger, Margaret Dominy, were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Lindsley was also injured.

Testing for alochol determined Lindlsey’s blood alcohol content was .204 at the time of the crash, over two times the legal limit, according to a crash report.

He was also going 84 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

Lidnsley is set to be sentenced on March 27. The state recommends a sentence of 10 years and a suspension of his driver’s license for life.

