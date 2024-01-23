Driver of pickup truck flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE, — A man was flown to the hospital Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers in Darke County.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies along with Greenville police were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Home Road on initial reports of a multi-vehicle crash, a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported that two tractor-trailers and one five-wheel pickup truck hauling other cars were involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on Children’s Home Bradford Home Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign before entering U.S. 127. Shekhroz Nematov, 21, was the driver.

The Dodge was hit by two tractor-trailers, a black 2015 Kenworth and a 2023 maroon Mack Anthem, both traveling south on U.S. 127.

Matthew Helman, 44, of Ligonier, Indiana, drove the Kenworth while the Mack anthem was driven by Justin Hartings, 32, of Fort Recovery.

CareFlight flew Nematov to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries while the other two drivers were not hurt.

Mutual aid was provided by Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, and CareFlight.

The crash remains after investigation.

