1 flown to area hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — One person has been flown to an area hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County.

Greenville police and medics responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road.

An iWitness 7 on scene said CareFlight landed and transported one person with serious injuries.

Two tractor-trailers and one five-wheel pickup truck hauling other cars were involved in this crash.

At this time, U.S. 127 northbound remains closed.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash.

