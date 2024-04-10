Driver killed in head-on crash in Butler County identified

BUTLER COUNTY — The driver killed in a head-on crash late Sunday night in Butler County has been identified.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after head-on crash in Butler County; 2 others hospitalized

Nickolas Warren has been identified as the driver killed in a crash at the 1700 block of Hamilton Cleves Road on Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. in St. Clark Township, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

News Center 7 previously reported that Butler County Sheriff’s deputies determined that a Black Nissan Rogue traveled left of center on Hamilton Cleves Road and hit a gray Chevrolet Sierra Truck head-on.

Warren drove the Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics transported two people in the Chevrolet truck to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

