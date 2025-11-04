Driver killed after vehicle crashes, overturns in creek

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A driver was killed after their vehicle overturned in a creek early Sunday morning.

Around 6:13 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers with the Defiance Post were dispatched to County Road 25 near County Road W in Fulton County on reports of a car that was submerged in Brush Creek, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

Preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Avenger was heading south on County Road 25 when it went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, then overturned into the creek.

The 21-year-old driver from Defiance was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office, WTOL-11 reported. There was no one else in the vehicle.

It is unknown at this point if the driver was wearing a seat belt, and troopers said alcohol impairment is a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

