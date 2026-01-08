Driver killed after veering into wrong lane; hits building, fence on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — A driver was killed after a crash on a busy Dayton street early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police and medics responded just after midnight on Jan. 7 to a reported crash at the 1200 block of S. Main Street, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

A crash report narrative said that a Red Chevrolet Malibu was traveling on S. Main Street when it crossed the centerline “for an unknown reason” and went off the road.

The car hit part of a building on S. Main Street, some plants, and a fence before stopping in a parking lot.

The crash report said that the driver died.

A 911 caller also told dispatchers the driver was “slumped over.”

He added that the car hit the fence, a curve, and veered across three lanes.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department for more information about the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group