Driver hospitalized after getting trapped inside vehicle in Dayton

A driver is hospitalized after getting trapped inside a vehicle in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton officers and medics responded to the 400 block of Livingston Avenue at around 12:48 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that an iPhone detection reported a vehicle hit a bridge.

Medics transported the driver to an area hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will update this story.

