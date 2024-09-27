Driver hospitalized after getting trapped inside vehicle in Dayton

A driver is hospitalized after getting trapped inside a vehicle in Dayton early Friday morning.
Dayton officers and medics responded to the 400 block of Livingston Avenue at around 12:48 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that an iPhone detection reported a vehicle hit a bridge.
Medics transported the driver to an area hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.
We will update this story.
