Driver goes 115 mph; state trooper catches car going 45 mph over speed limit in Ohio

OHIO — State troopers stopped a car for going well over 100 mph in Ohio.

A driver was cited for going 115 mph in a posted 70 mph speed zone by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), according to a social media post.

A sergeant from the New Philadelphia Post stopped the driver on U.S. 250 in Tuscarawas County.

OSHP posted a photo on its Facebook page.

There have been nearly 12,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways.

