Driver facing felony charges after pursuit ends in Montgomery County, OSHP says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing several felony charges after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers on a pursuit that started on Interstate 75 over the weekend.

Troopers observed a silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra committing several marked lane violations on Southbound I-75 and Westbound U.S. 35 just after midnight, according to OSHP Lieutenant Ray Santiago.

News Center 7 previously reported that troopers pulled the vehicle over on James H. McGee Boulevard near Third Street just north of U.S. 35.

The Elantra did not stop, and a pursuit began. It lasted for about 15 minutes when the car drove off the road from Shiloh Springs Road near North Union Road into a field in Trotwood. The suspect left the Elantra on foot near the wooded area and Dayton Police officers found him located near the vehicle and took him into custody, Lieutenant Santiago told News Center 7.

State troopers were told that the Elantra had been reported stolen to the Dayton Police Department.

Troopers identified the driver as Kobey Evans, 23, of Ludlow Falls. During a search of the vehicle, they found a firearm with tampered serial numbers along with suspected narcotics.

Evans is believed to be impaired at the time of the stop, Lieutenant Santiago said.

He is facing several felony charges including Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Connection to Illegal Possession of a Firearm. In addition, Evans is facing misdemeanor charges of OVI and marked lanes violations.

Any additional charges are pending.

Online jail records indicate that Evans is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

