Driver in custody after car drives into Ohio bar

COLUMBUS — A driver is in custody after a car drove into an Ohio bar Sunday night.
Police and medics responded to Char Bar on North High Street just after 7:30 a.m. on a report of a vehicle into a building, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
A Columbus Battalion Fire Chief told WBNS it was believed the vehicle left the scene after the crash.
Police say the driver is in custody.
Video and photos from WBNS show the front entrance was damaged.
No injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
