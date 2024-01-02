Driver crashes into porch in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a porch in Dayton Monday.
Just before 6:50 p.m. Dayton officers were called to a car into a structure in the 3000 block of Linden Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
Dispatch notes indicated that the car reportedly ran into a house, damaging the front porch.
Photos from an iWitness7 reporter show a sedan into a porch with front end and rear damage.
No injuries were reported, dispatch said.
