Driver crashes into porch in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a porch in Dayton Monday.

Just before 6:50 p.m. Dayton officers were called to a car into a structure in the 3000 block of Linden Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicated that the car reportedly ran into a house, damaging the front porch.

Photos from an iWitness7 reporter show a sedan into a porch with front end and rear damage.

No injuries were reported, dispatch said.







