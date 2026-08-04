Driver cited for OVI after striking RTA pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Troopers investigate crash that damaged an RTA pole on Saturday night.

Crews were called to a crash on N. Main Street and Mary Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 34-year-old Alexis Russel, was traveling south on North Main Street when it left the right side of the road and struck a light pole.

The Jeep went back onto the roadway before going off the right side of the road again and hitting a utility pole.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher confirmed that an RTA pole was damaged in the crash.

Russel was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

She was cited for Driving in Marked Lanes, Operating a Vehicle With a Suspended License, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs (OVI).

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