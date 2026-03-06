Driver charged months after crashing into West Carrollton home

WEST CARROLLTON — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after crashing into a West Carrollton home last year.

Chamare Henry Mays Jr. was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault, and operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported, the crash happened in the 200 block of N Alex Road after 10 p.m. on May 1, 2025.

Mays was allegedly driving a Tesla at a high rate of speed when helost control and hit the house.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Mays tested positive for THC metabolite.

Two juveniles were ejected from the Tesla when the crash happened, the spokesperson added.

Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Mays is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

