Driver backs SUV into 2-year-old girl in Champaign County, killing her, state patrol says

NORTH LEWISBURG, Champaign County — A driver backed a SUV from a residence on Mill Street in North Lewisburg on Wednesday evening and hit a 2-year-old girl who had been one of the passengers, killing the child, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Dawn Susral, of North Lewisburg, was taken by CareFlight and Mobile Services to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, She succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the accident, Lt. Shawn Cook, Marysville Post, said in the media release sent tonight.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Ashley Puckett, 31, also of North Lewisburg, pulled a 2009 Honda Pilot into the driveway of a residence at the Meadows of North Lewisburg complex, on Mill Street.

Her passengers, including Susral, got out of the vehicle to go into the residence. Puckett backed the vehicle from the residence to the street and hit Susral.

Puckett was not injured in the accident, which occurred just after 6 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Marysville Post.

