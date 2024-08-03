Driver arrested for OVI after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A driver was arrested for OVI after a crash in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Around 12:33 a.m. Springfield crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Plum Street on reports of a crash.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with possible minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested for OVI, according to the Springfield Police Officer in Charge.

This is a developing story.

