Driver arrested for OVI after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A driver was arrested for OVI after a crash in Springfield early Saturday morning.
Around 12:33 a.m. Springfield crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Plum Street on reports of a crash.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with possible minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The driver was arrested for OVI, according to the Springfield Police Officer in Charge.
This is a developing story.
