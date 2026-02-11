Driver arrested after taking off from deputies, crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A driver was arrested after an early morning crash in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that deputies were called to the crash at West Hillcrest and Salem Avenues around 2:17 a.m.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a gold Chevrolet Impala driving in the middle of the road on West Hillcrest Avenue

The deputy activated his lights to attempt a traffic stop; however, the driver drove off, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle continued on West Hillcrest at a high rate of speed, around 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

The driver lost control and nearly hit another vehicle head-on before rolling over.

Deputies, with help from Trotwood police, got the driver out of the car.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Demetric Hagler Sr., was taken to a local hospital.

A loaded gun was found in the vehicle.

Hagler has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on charges of having weapons under disability and eluding.

Video shows multiple police cars along West Hillcrest Avenue.

We are fortunate this incident did not result in serious injuries to members of our community," Sheriff Rob Streck said.

Additional charges are under review with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

