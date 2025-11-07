Driver arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into utility pole near active school zone

SIDNEY — A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase before crashing into a utility pole near an active school zone in Shelby County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 5, around 3 p.m., Sidney Police Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Interstate 75 northbound on a vehicle that had committed several traffic violations within the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit ensued, according to police.

The pursuit exited I-75 at State Route 274 and continued throughout the Jackson Center area.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

A Sidney Police officer used his cruiser to block the vehicle from returning to the road and driving towards an active school zone.

After the crash, the occupants of the vehicle complied with officers without further incident, according to police.

The driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries due to the crash.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Brandon Lee Jackson of Dayton, was treated at a local hospital and later booked into Shelby County Jail on a felony charge of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group