Drive-thru food distribution to be held in Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a special food distribution next weekend.

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A drive-thru distribution will be held for Springfield residents on June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Springfield High School parking lot.

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“Summer can add pressure to families already working hard to make ends meet,” Alex Jackson, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank, said. “This distribution helps our neighbors fill their summer pantries with nutritious food and provides support during a time when household grocery costs often rise.”

The distribution is able to happen due to a grant from the City of Springfield and the support from the medical staff at Mercy Health Springfield.

“This collaboration shows what can happen when community organizations and local government work together to meet real needs,” Logan Cobbs, Community Development Director for the City of Springfield, said.

Guests should bring a valid ID and are asked not to line up before 9 a.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank said all guests in line by 2 p.m. will be served.

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