Dozens of pets dead after area fire

CELINA — Several pets are dead after a fire in Celina on Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 537 Touvelle Street after neighbors saw smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters and bystanders successfully rescued two dogs from the home.

However, one dog, two cats, one guinea pig, and an estimated 10 to 12 birds died in the fire.

The fire originated in the kitchen of the home.

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When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and high heat throughout the home.

The homeowner will be displaced for the time being, though the residence is not believed to be a total loss.

Eight firefighters responded to the scene. They remained there until approximately 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Celina Fire Department has requested assistance from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is expected to investigate the fire in the coming days.