Dozens of people attend event to celebrate International Women’s Day

DAYTON — Today is International Women’s Day, and yesterday, dozens of people came together to celebrate.

The event, put on by Welcome Dayton in partnership with Dayton Metro Library and Mimai Valley Meals, recognized the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Attendees did hands-on crafts and art projects while sharing conversations with women of diverse backgrounds.

“So I came in here to volunteer for the art section of International Women’s Day because I want to be part of the community,” Silsila Miskinmal, a volunteer at the event, said.

International Women’s Day has been observed annually on March 8 since the early 1900’s.

