Downtown Dayton Partnership names next president

DAYTON — The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) has named its next president.

Katie Meyer was selected by the Board of Trustees of the DDP to succeed former president Sandy Gudorf, who stepped down last month after holding the role for 17 years.

>> Ohio State TE to miss 2023 season after testing positive for banned substance

Meyer has “spent her career developing solutions” to the city’s needs, according to Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims.

“We are excited that she has chosen to join the DDP and help accelerate the positive momentum downtown Dayton has experienced over the last decade,” Mims wrote.

Since 2019, Meyer has served as the policy and program manager for UniCity, altafiber’s smart city division based out of Dayton. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Heritage Ohio, YWCA Dayton, Boys and Girls Club of Dayton, and NKY Pride.

>> Retrial begins for man convicted of killing Miamisburg teen

Meyer said she’s “thrilled” to get the chance to lead the DDP “during such an exciting time in Dayton history.”

“I already have a deep love and appreciation for the Dayton community and look forward to building on the organization’s momentum towards social and economic vibrancy alongside the staff and many dedicated stakeholders,” Meyer said in a statement.

Meyer is expected to start her new role on Sept. 5.

© 2023 Cox Media Group