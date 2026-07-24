Dorothy Lane Market sees 20% drop in produce sales amid cyclosporiasis fears

MASON — Salad and produce sales at Dorothy Lane Market in Mason have decreased by 20% due to the impact of cyclosporiasis.

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Store officials attribute this decline to what they believe is false information circulating about the parasite.

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The decrease affects salad and produce sections at the Mason store.

Dorothy Lane Market notes that it has never experienced a produce recall.

Store Director Dennis Chrisman at Dorothy Lane Market encourages shoppers to ask about the origin of their fruits and vegetables.

“Unfortunately, a lot of customers are afraid to ask anything. They just assume things are bad and they’re not. If you’re looking at where you’re sourcing your fruits and vegetables from, which is available to every consumer, you should be able to make educated decisions on your own,” Chrisman said.

This story will be updated.