Don’t like waiting in long lines? Hire a line sitter

MANHATTAN, NY — In Midtown Manhattan, professional line-sitters are making a business out of waiting in long lines for others, charging around $25 per hour for their services.

Gigi Principe, a professional line-sitter, was first in line at a sample sale for the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen, having waited since 1:15 AM. She and others at the front of the line are paid to wait by customers who want to avoid the hassle.

“I’m a professional line sitter,” said Gigi Principe, who waits in line for others at events.“It’s a great time saver, it’s economical,” said Robert Samuel, founder of ‘Same Ole Line Dudes’, a company that provides line-sitting services.

Line-sitting services are hired for various events, including Broadway shows, trendy restaurants, concert tickets, and even courtroom seats at celebrity trials. Robert Samuel emphasizes the convenience for tourists who prefer to explore the city rather than wait in line.

Gigi Principe notes that despite her impatience, she enjoys line-sitting for the adventure and the opportunity to see different parts of the city. Her longest wait was 15 hours, which she spent watching shows on her phone, reading, and chatting with coworkers.

Corlette Douglas, a New Yorker waiting in line herself, believes in sticking it out and bearing the cold, rather than hiring someone to wait for her.

While some venues prohibit line-sitting, the majority of businesses have no rules against the practice. Samuel assures that his company maintains a one-to-one ratio, ensuring fairness in line-holding.

As the demand for line-sitting grows, more people might consider hiring professionals to save time and avoid the inconvenience of waiting in long lines.

