Donate To The K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon

DAYTON — The 27th Annual K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is happening today. Listen all day as they share stories about how Dayton Children’s Hospital has helped care for kids across the Miami Valley.

In the 27 years since its inception, the Cares For Kids Radiothon has raised over $5.97M dollars to secure life-saving equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for the hospital.

Ways To Donate

By Phone: 1-888-746-KIDS (5437)

By Text: K99Kids to 51555

