Dollar General opens new location in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — Dollar General has announced the opening of a new store in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The store at 6851 Union Road in Clayton is now open.

TRENDING STORIES:

A grand opening event will take place on Oct. 11 at 8 a.m., which will include $10 complimentary gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and tote bags to the first 100 customers.

The store is expected to employ around six to 10 people, according to Dollar General.

Hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group