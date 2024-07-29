Dog rescued from house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A dog was rescued from a house fire in Dayton Saturday morning.

Dayton Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Westwood Ave on Saturday around 4:16 a.m.

Crews found a fire in the back of the home, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

One dog was rescued from the home. No injuries were reported.

DFD crews were at the scene for around three hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





