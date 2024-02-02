Dog rescued after week trapped in shipping container 25ft off the ground

HOUSTON, Texas — A random inspection resulted in a crew unexpectedly saving the life of a furry friend.

A team of marine inspectors from the U.S. Coast Guard were randomly inspecting thousands of shipping containers when they heard barking and scratching.

When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog ran out, according to a social media post.

The dog was trapped in the container for at least a week and was very tired and hungry but happy to see her rescuers.

“Connie the Container Dog” was taken to a local animal shelter where she received care and was put up for adoption.









