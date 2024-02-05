Dog dies in Montgomery County mobile home fire

CLAY TOWNSHP, Montgomery County — A mobile home caught fire in Montgomery County Saturday night, according to Brookville Fire Department Chief Ron Fletcher.

At 8:52 p.m., Brookville fire crews were dispatched to a junkyard property on the 11000 block of National Road in Clay Township on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed heavy smoke and flames. Fletcher said the fire spread to several junked cars and trucks.

According to Fletcher, the fire happened in a section of Clay Township that does not have fire hydrants, therefore mutual aid was requested from Englewood, Lewisburg, New Lebanon, Phillipsburg, and Verona.

Multiple tankers and an excavator were brought in to help put out the fire.

Fletcher said that only two dogs lived in the home because the couple moved into a travel trailer adjacent to the mobile home.

One dog died in the fire but the other was located and moved to safety.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but Fletcher said electric space heaters were being used inside the home at the time.

The mobile home, a nearby wooden shed, and lean-tos were a total loss, according to Fletcher. Several vehicles and an enclosed trailer sustained thermal damage.

The estimated cost for damages is $15,000.

Fletcher wants to remind people to use extreme caution when using space heaters.

