Dog bit 12-day-old infant ‘several times’ after knocking over bassinet, autopsy confirms

PREBLE COUNTY — The autopsy of a 12-day-old baby who died in Preble County yesterday is revealing a dog’s involvement in the death.

“The preliminary findings of the autopsy are consistent with evidence found at the scene by detectives, indicating that a dog inside the house bit the infant several times, after knocking over a bassinet that the child was in,” the Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday.

As previously reported, the sheriff’s office was called to a home in the 4000 block of Camden West Elkton Road for reports of an unresponsive infant.

When first responders got to the scene, the infant was pronounced deceased.

The death remains under investigation.

