Doctor stresses importance of getting back on sleep schedule after daylight saving time

DAYTON — Daylight saving time can throw a wrench in a person’s sleep patterns and doctors say getting back on schedule as quickly as possible should be the biggest priority.

‘When we get disruptions in the circadian rhythm with daylight saving time and things like that, it can really make people just feel like off," Dr. Austin Williams, Kettering Health Primary Care Physician, said.

Williams told News Center 7’s Nick Foley that a time change is ultimately something that moves us away from normal sleep patterns. Extended periods of sleep deprivation can lead to more serious issues like obesity and heart disease.

He added that the body craves routine, but if you’re missing out on needed sleep, it doesn’t work if you try to catch up.

“It’s not something that you can - you know if you missed four hours of sleep during the night, you can make up for it with four hours of sleep or four hours and a half, or adding four hours the next night,” Williams said. “It’s really a thing where you need to try to get back on your routine.”

Williams said if you do get back on routine and sleep issues continue, you may need to consult your physician to make sure it’s not sleep apnea or anxiety keeping you from needed rest.

