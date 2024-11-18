Do you recognize him? Man accused of showing gun, robbing Dollar General in Darke County

ANSONIA, Darke County — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a male accused of robbing a Dollar General in Ansonia.

The robbery occurred on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Dollar General in the 600 block of Canal Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

An initial investigation found that an unknown male walked into the Dollar General and showed the cashier a handgun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the male demanded that the cashier open the register and give him money.

The suspect left the store on foot and was last seen entering the trailer park next door.

The male was described as five feet and four inches tall, wearing a dark hooded zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers with white on them.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (937)-548-2020.

