Disturbance at polling location causes delay of vote counting in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — A disturbance at a Miamisburg polling location resulted in a delay in county election results being counted Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Miamisburg officers were called to Miamisburg Christan Church after a poll worker said a man was causing an “uncomfortable circumstance,” according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Officers detained the man, dispatch notes indicate.

>>WHIO Election Page

No other voters were inside the polling location at the time of the disturbance, but poll workers were still inside, Montgomery County Board of Election Director Jeff Rezabek said.

Poll workers were asked to leave the building while officers health with the man, Rezabek said.

As he was making sure both the man and poll workers were safe, Rezabek said there was around a 30-minute delay in starting the count of Montgomery County votes.

“First and foremost we are about the safety and security of our staff and our voters. We will get those results out,” he said.

Rezabek said he is thankful to the 1,600 volunteers who worked this year’s election.

©2023 Cox Media Group