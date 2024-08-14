Dispute over who will provide water, sewer services to new Buc-ee’s continues

HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights has been temporarily prohibited from disconnecting from Clark County water services near the planned Buc-ee’s site.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Board of Clark County Commissioners filed a lawsuit against the city of Huber Heights stating that service agreements give the county exclusive rights to provide water and sewer to the area where the new Buc-ee’s is set to go.

Huber Heights argued that the city breached the contract when it failed to expand its services at the city’s request in 2021.

The city claims since Clark County breached its contract, Huber Heights no longer has to allow the county to service those areas.

The court approved a two-week restraining order against Huber Heights effective Aug. 1.

