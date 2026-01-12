Discount furniture retailer to close all remaining stores

A discount furniture store has announced it will close all of its remaining 89 stores after filing for bankruptcy.

News Center 7 previously reported that American Signature Furniture, the parent company of Value City Furniture, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November.

Some stores were shuttered in December.

On Jan. 9, the company announced it would close all remaining stores.

The Going Out of Business sales are underway and will feature discounts of up to 50% off original prices.

There are two locations in the Miami Valley.

One is in Centerville at 2070 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, and the other is in Beavercreek at 2675 Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

