DeWine requests rapid disaster declaration from Small Business Administration for Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has requested that the Small Business Administration (SBA) issue a Rapid Disaster Declaration for the residents, families, and businesses in Logan County impacted by the deadly tornado last month.

According to damage assessments, 63 homes and/or businesses in the county have uninsured damages, surpassing the damage threshold necessary to request a disaster declaration from the SBA.

>> PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

Friday’s request is the latest from DeWine. On March 29, he requested a FEMA Presidential Disaster Declaration for the 11 counties impacted by the March 14 tornadoes. Per SBA policy, DeWine needed to wait 20 days after requesting a FEMA declaration to request a declaration from the SBA.

“Twenty days have passed, and I have not received a decision on that request. Further, there is no indication that I will receive a decision soon. Therefore, I am requesting a Rapid Disaster Declaration from SBA,” DeWine wrote in a letter to the SBA.

>> RELATED: ‘Want to be here;’ Logan Co. homeowners working on repairs 1 month after deadly tornado

If his request is approved, the SBA would make low-interest loans available to qualifying businesses and individuals to help with the cost of repairing or replacing real estate and personal property damaged or destroyed by the storm.

The declaration would also allow DeWine to activate the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s State Individual Assistance Program.

©2024 Cox Media Group