DeWine asks Biden for disaster declaration in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE — Gov. Mike DeWine asked President Joe Biden to issue a Major Presidential Disaster Declaration in relation to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

On Feb. 3, about 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, more than a dozen of which were carrying hazardous materials.

“The possibility remains that the voluntary support provided by Norfolk Southern could at some point in the future cease, and this declaration is needed to ensure that the state and federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance,” DeWine said in his letter to the president.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave DeWine until Monday to request the disaster declaration after they gave him an extension on March 7 to make the decision.

DeWine said that since the derailment on Feb 3. Norfolk Southern has voluntarily helped reimburse citizens as well as state and local governments for costs but there is concern this assistance will stop — additionally, there could ongoing costs that have not yet been identified.

Clean-up near the derailment site continues months after the disaster.

