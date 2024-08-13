Deputies warn of jury duty scam featuring fake arrest warrant in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies have warned of a jury duty scam that features a fake arrest warrant in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said on social media Monday that they received complaints from people that a man had called claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

He tells the caller they missed jury duty, and a warrant is out for them.

The man also says the caller needs to go to Walmart and purchase a money card or deputies will make an arrest. The caller has given his name as David Tanner and Jason Wheatly.

The sheriff’s office states they will never call to obtain money cars or gift cards to pay fines.

They remind people not to give personal information or money to scammers.

