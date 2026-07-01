Deputies to step up patrols, targeting OVI drivers during July 4th holiday in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — Extra deputies will be on patrol during the July 4th holiday weekend.

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The Miami County Sheriff’s Office announced that extra deputies will be deployed starting Thursday, July 2, through the weekend for increased traffic enforcement, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

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The focus will be on removing impaired rivers and enforcing other traffic violations.

“Statistically, the 4th of July holiday period is one of the deadliest on our nation’s roadways, with impaired driving playing a large factor in many of the crashes,” said Sheriff Duchak. “Deputies will be targeting Miami County roadways with high incidents of crashes and OVI arrests.”

The extra enforcement is being funded through a sheriff’s office grant they received last year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

The sheriff’s office encourages people to have a designated driver if they plan to drink.

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