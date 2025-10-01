Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Miami County girl; do you recognize her?

MIAMI COUNTY — Do you recognize this 16-year-old girl?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding Olivia Hines.

She was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 28, at her home in Pleasant Hill at around 1 p.m., according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hines is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

She has dirt brown hair with a red tint and hazel eyes. Her hair is currently dyed and has a tattoo of a discus thrower on her right forearm.

Hines was last seen wearing brown boots and carrying a clear bag, possibly with bedding.

“Olivia left a note indicating she was running away to Kansas and asked her family not to worry,” the sheriff’s office said.

Contact Sgt. Todd Cooper at (937) 440-3965, extension 3965, if you have any information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group