Deputies respond after vehicle crashes into pond in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a pond in Washington Township early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 1:05 a.m. to the 300 block of Pond Meadows Court on initial reports that a vehicle crashed into a pond.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies are on the scene, but no other information is available.

