Deputies, medics respond to reports of car stuck in flooded Greene Co. ditch

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to reports of a car stuck in a flooded Greene County ditch on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. to the 2900 block of New Jasper Station Road on reports of a car in a ditch filled with water, according to a Greene County dispatcher.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

