Deputies, medics respond to crash involving semi in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a crash involving a semi in Greene County on Friday.

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The crash was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on State Route 235 at Hilltop Road, according to Greene County dispatchers.

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No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to determine how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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