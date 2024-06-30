Deputies, medics respond after truck crashes into train in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Several crews have responded after a vehicle crashed into a train in Clark County early Sunday morning.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at around 4:52 a.m. to Old Mill Road and Wendover Street on initial reports that a vehicle crashed into a train.

Deputies, medics, and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from Springfield Post are on the scene, Clark County dispatchers told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that there was debris in the roadway.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

Scanners indicated that Old Mill Road is closed between Lower Valley Pike and Dayton Springfield Road.

We will continue to update this story.





