Deputies investigating reported stabbing near Harrison Township gas station

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a stabbing near a gas station in Harrison Township Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies and medics were called to the Sunoco at 3900 Salem Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.

The supervisor said deputies may have a possible victim.

Information on any injuries or suspects was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



