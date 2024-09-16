Deputies investigating reported stabbing near Harrison Township gas station

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a stabbing near a gas station in Harrison Township Sunday night.
Deputies and medics were called to the Sunoco at 3900 Salem Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on reports of a stabbing.
The supervisor said deputies may have a possible victim.
Information on any injuries or suspects was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
