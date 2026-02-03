Deputies investigating death of man found in roadway

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a roadway on Tuesday.
Just before 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office were called to Dolly Varden Road near State Route 54.
Deputies and medics found a man outside of a vehicle, breathing but suffering from significant head trauma and blood loss.
A black Kia Sorento was found parked nearby with no visible damage.
Deputies said an initial investigation does not lead them to believe the man was invovled in a crash.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Deputies are continuing to investigate with the help of Ohio BCI and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
