Deputies investigating crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash in Darke County on Tuesday morning.
Around 5:21 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 120 block of Children’s Home Bradford Road on reports of a crash, a Darke County Dispatcher confirmed.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more.
