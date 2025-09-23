Deputies investigating crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a crash in Darke County on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:21 a.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 120 block of Children’s Home Bradford Road on reports of a crash, a Darke County Dispatcher confirmed.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

