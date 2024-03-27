Deputies detail ‘deceptive communication’ that led to homeowner shooting Franklin Co. woman

CLARK COUNTY — Deputies have released more details about a shooting that resulted in the death of a Franklin County woman earlier this week.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Clark County deputies were called to the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road after a man called 911 saying he had shot a woman who was attempting to rob him.

When deputies arrived they found an 86-year-old man who lived at the home with cuts to his head and ear, bleeding profusely.

They also found a woman on the ground around 20 feet from her vehicle.

Medics began to treat both of them and a medical helicopter was called for the woman who had been shot “multiple times,” according to a media release.

The woman, who is from the Franklin County area, later died from her injuries. Deputies have not yet released her identity, pending notification of next of kin.

The man was taken to a hospital and later released.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, deputies have said that there was “deceptive communication” between the homeowner and people associated with the woman.

Deputies said an investigation found that the homeowner was called by people he did not know and told that a relative was in the Clark County Jail.

The caller told the man that a significant amount of money, in cash, was needed to free the man’s relative from jail.

“The caller and the resident spoke for a significant amount of time, over multiple calls, regarding the situation, with the resident being hesitant and resistant to complying with the instructions of the caller, during which the caller made threats of violence toward the resident and members of the resident’s family,” the release states.

At some point, the woman arrived on the man’s property and while he was talking to her in the driveway he shot her multiple times, deputies said.

Deputies reminded residents that law enforcement agencies or courts will never call you and ask for cash for bail or other law enforcement functions.

We will continue to follow this story.









