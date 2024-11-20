Dense Fog Advisory for most of area; colder air arrives today

MIAMI VALLEY — After a foggy start Wednesday morning, we will see colder temperatures move into the Miami Valley.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties in Ohio.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando will have the latest on how the fog could impact your commute. He is also TRACKING when colder temperatures arrive and the latest TIMING on when the first snow arrives this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Visibility is down and could make driving conditions hazardous on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Dense fog will be around for the morning drive, Morando said.

It is expected to mix out after 9 a.m. and winds will pick up.

Colder air will arrive on Wednesday. Morando said the true temperature may come Wednesday morning.

Much of the day will be in the 40s. Breezy with gusts around 30 mph and will make temperatures feel more like the 30s, Morando says.

We will have a quick moving round of showers during the middle part of the day.

News Center 7 will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



