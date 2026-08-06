Dense fog advisory issued for part of region

CLINTON — Dense fog is impacting part of the region on Thursday morning.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Clinton County until 9 a.m.

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This means that visibility is a quarter mile or less in dense fog, according to NWS.

The dense fog is impacting part of the region and portions of Northern Kentucky.

NWS says that low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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