Demolition of smokestack in Montgomery County delayed

MIAMI TWP — Three smokestacks will no longer be coming down this week in Montgomery County.
Miami Township announced the demolition planned at the Old Hutchings Station on Friday, June 14, is postponed.
The city cited a statement from developers that said “due to a delay in our subcontractor’s supplier being able to deliver the required materials needed for the implosion, we are postponing this project to a later date.”
A future date has not yet been announced for the demolition.
We will update this story if a new date is announced.
